Aldridge, Janet

ALDRIDGE (ROBINSON), Janet



1932-2021



After several years of declining health, Janet Robinson Aldridge died on April 21, 2021. She was 88.



Janet Robinson was born on August 14, 1932, in Little Rock, Arkansas—the youngest of three children of Gladys Smith and Ray Albert Robinson, Sr. She graduated from Little Rock High School. Two classes ahead of her was Dan A. Aldridge, Sr. They married in Little Rock in September 1949 and after five years there, they spent a year in Dallas, Texas where Dan studied at Southern Methodist University. They moved to Atlanta in 1955 and settled down to raise their family of four boys in Buckhead.



Janet was a fervent Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed special events at the High Museum and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She loved to travel—extensively throughout the United States and Europe and on safari in Africa. Some of her most memorable trips were those taken with her grandchildren—to England, Germany, Italy, and Spain—after they completed their first year of college. She was fun-loving and particularly enjoyed decorating for the holidays and entertaining her large family at luncheons and dinners.



After thirty years of marriage, Dan passed away. Several years later she married George T. Piercy, and they continued to live in Atlanta and spent time in Ponte Vedra and Princeton, New Jersey. After eighteen years of marriage, George also died.



Janet supported and was involved with many charities. She served as President of the Piedmont Garden Club and was on the board of the Atlanta Day Shelter for Women & Children. She was a member of the Cherokee Town & Country Club and a former member of the University Club (in New York) and the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Florida. She was a devoted member of Northside United Methodist Church for sixty-six years.



She is survived by her sons: Dan A. Aldridge, Jr. (Judy) of Winterville, Georgia; Douglas R. Aldridge, Sr. (Mopsy) of Atlanta; David W. Aldridge, Sr. (Lisa) of Gainesville, Georgia; and Darryl M. Aldridge, Sr. (Gail) of Atlanta. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren—Dan A. Aldridge, III (Lisa), Trent J. Aldridge (Ivan), Matthew P. Aldridge, Taylor A. Aldridge (Gunner), Janet A. Ford (Ricky), Douglas R. Aldridge, Jr. (Grace), Frank S. Aldridge (Christine), David W. Aldridge, Jr. (Haley), Margaret A. Gaines (Neil), Darryl M Aldridge Jr. (Morgan), and Ansley A. Towles (David)—and twenty-six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Kathlyn Robinson Hosp; her brother, Maj. Gen. Ray A Robinson, Jr. (U.S.A.F. retired); and her grandson, William Stephen Aldridge (2020).



There will be a private, family graveside service and burial at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Springs, which will be officiated by Dr. Gil Watson and Dr. Bill Burch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or online to the Memorial Fund (northsideumc.org), or to a charity of your choice.



