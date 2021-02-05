ALDRIDGE, Henry Mitchel "Hank"



Henry "Hank" Mitchel Aldridge, 77, departed this life 28 January 2021 after succumbing to injuries from a fall. He was born 18 September 1943 to Albert Staton and Lilian Grace Aldridge (Stover) in Jacksonville, FL. After serving in the Vietnam War he took to a career in locksmithing. His memories live on through his wife Lynn, sons Matthew and Shane, grandchildren Corey, Adriana, Payton and his sisters Anna and Bernice. A memorial in his honor will be held Saturday, February 6th at 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2595 New Macland Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

