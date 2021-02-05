X

Aldridge, Henry

ALDRIDGE, Henry Mitchel "Hank"

Henry "Hank" Mitchel Aldridge, 77, departed this life 28 January 2021 after succumbing to injuries from a fall. He was born 18 September 1943 to Albert Staton and Lilian Grace Aldridge (Stover) in Jacksonville, FL. After serving in the Vietnam War he took to a career in locksmithing. His memories live on through his wife Lynn, sons Matthew and Shane, grandchildren Corey, Adriana, Payton and his sisters Anna and Bernice. A memorial in his honor will be held Saturday, February 6th at 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2595 New Macland Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 MacLand Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

