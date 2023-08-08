ALDRIDGE, Douglas Ray



1954 – 2023, In Loving Memory of Douglas Ray Aldridge.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Ray Aldridge, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and cherished member of the Atlanta, GA, Highlands, NC, and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL communities. He departed us on August 6, 2023.



Doug was born in Dallas, TX on December 5, 1954, to Janet Robinson Aldridge and Dan Asbury Aldridge. At 6 months old they moved to Atlanta, GA, where he was raised. He spent his life embracing the vibrant culture and spirit of the community around him. A man of unwavering integrity and kindness, he touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Doug attended the Westminster Schools of Atlanta, then graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in Finance, where he was President of Chi Phi, and completed studies at the Securities Industries Institute at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.



Doug entered the securities industry in 1977 as a Financial Advisor with Drexel Burnham Lambert. In 1988, Doug transitioned to management by accepting a position with Interstate/Johnson Lane. Over the years, Doug has held titles of Regional Manager, Managing Director and President with Interstate/Johnson Lane and their successor firms. Most recently, Doug was a Managing Director in the Aldridge Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



For more than a decade, Doug was active with the Atlanta Botanical Garden serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He has also been on the Board of Trustees for the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation for more than ten years. Doug was also an active member of the Historic Oakland Foundation Board dedicated to the preservation of Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. He served on the board of the Trust for Public Land for the state of Georgia and on the Highlands Playhouse Board. Doug served on the Steering Committee of the Terry College of Business, University of Georgia and was also a participant in ALMA (Art Leaders of Metro Atlanta), part of the Atlanta Regional Commission.



Doug was very driven, which led to his extremely successful career, running numerous marathons (Boston, San Fran, LA, DC, Chicago and NYC multiple times), mountain climbing (Grand Teton and Mt. Kilimanjaro) and later even competing in growing Dahlias. He also loved to travel, whether it was family trips to Jackson Hole, Christmas at The Stafford in London, taking his boat, Manyara up and down the Intracoastal and exploring the Abacos, visiting Napa with friends, Europe, Africa, Cuba or the Galapagos.



Doug is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marthan "Mopsy" Stuckey; his three children, Janet Ann Ford (Ricky), Doug Jr. (Grace), and Frank (Christine); and 11 grandkids, Fe, Tripp, Liam, Emory, Annie, Libby Gray, Big John, Little John, Jake, Louise and Arthur; he was predeceased by grandson, Monzy. He is also survived by his three brothers, Dan (Judy), David (Lisa), and Darryl (Gail); his sister-in-law, Lowe Bairstow (Andy); and brother-in-law, Franklin Stuckey (Emily); his Robinson cousins, Diane, Lisa and Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Janet Robinson and Dan Asbury Aldridge; and in-laws, Ann and Frank Stuckey of Eastman, GA.



Doug's departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. He made a special impact on so many. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at Orphans Cemetery in Eastman, GA, and a memorial service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET to celebrate his life and bid farewell to a remarkable soul.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.



Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements, www.stokes-southerland.com.



