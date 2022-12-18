ALDRICH, Larry Wayne



Larry Wayne Aldrich, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 8, 2022 from a massive heart attack.



He was born in Monroe, Michigan on May 16, 1949 to Thelma Grace Sharp and Ralph LaRoy Aldrich – both of whom predeceased him.



Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie Bannister Aldrich; his sister, Brenda Richey of Kennesaw, GA; his brothers, Michael Aldrich (Julia) of Charlotte, NC and Jeffrey Aldrich (KT) of Skiatook, OK; and his niece, Madison Aldrich; and nephew, Rick Polk (Letha).



In addition to Larry's immediate family, he was extremely devoted to his mother-in-law, Pauline Wallace (John); and father-in-law, Bill Bannister; and twin brothers-in-law, Randall Bannister (Helen) and Ronald Bannister (Kathy); as well as many other relatives in his wife's family.



They were just as devoted to him. In fact, it was said that when Debbie married Larry, her entire family married him!



Larry received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Construction Management from Michigan State University.



He had successful and fulfilling careers with Delta Airlines and Cox Automotive.



During their 41 years of marriage, Debbie and Larry shared a unique passion for everything - including many memorable adventures with travels to all seven continents.



Together as a couple, they were hands on involved and committed to non-profit organizations in Atlanta including Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots, and Meals on Wheels.



In spite of recent health challenges, Larry continued to enjoy living life to the fullest with Debbie.



He will long be remembered for his generosity, kindness, big heart and big smile that touched everyone. He always made the time to help anyone in need, and his fan club included people of all ages and from all walks of life.



As one family member recalls: "Larry loved us, and we all loved him. He loved Debbie most of all, and they were the perfect couple in their devotion to each other. His kindness, gentleness and caring heart inspired us. His smile and twinkling eyes reflected his happy spirit and made us happy too."



And to quote a close friend: "Larry was the best friend anyone could ever have. When life was a party, he was there. And when life was challenging, he was always there to lend a hand or a shoulder. We will miss him."



From another friend: "Larry taught me a lot – how to lead with compassion and how to show every person respect. His joy for life was a model for all of us."



There will be a celebration of Larry's life at a later date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 824 Memorial Dr. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30316; Georgia Mountain Food Bank, 1642 Calvary Industrial Dr. S.W., Gainesville, GA 30507: or PATH Foundation, PO Box 14327, Atlanta, GA 30324.

