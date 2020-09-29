

ALDREDGE, Juanita





Mrs. Juanita Aldredge of College Park passed away September 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Aldredge of College Park; daughter, Susanne McGaughey and her husband Clifford Holmes, III (Tres) of Montgomery, AL; and grandchildren, Josiah, Kaitlin, Caleb, Erin, Daniel, Shannon, and Jonas McGaughey. Funeral services were held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Dan McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Juanita loved the color blue and to honor her, the family requests everyone attending the service to wear the color blue or anything bright and colorful. The family will received friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



