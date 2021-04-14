ALDREDGE, James



Mr. James Aldredge, age 85, of Fairburn, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born August 18, 1935 to the late, Eddie and Naomi Aldredge. James was a lifelong mechanic and co-owned Aldredge Auto Service in Union City with his brother Roy. He loved woodworking and gardening. James was a "member" of the morning breakfast meeting at Judy's Restaurant in Fairburn. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Aldredge; sons, Tony Aldredge and his wife, Ronnalyn of King George, VA, Eric Ayers and his wife, Almanzia Opeyo of Atlanta; daughter, Rachel Bartolomei and her husband, Fernando of Tyrone; grandchildren, Kyle Aldredge, Kaylee Beckham and her husband, Dylan, Annie Ayers, Arthur Ayers; Vincent Bartolomei, and Gabriel Bartolomei; brothers and sisters, Roy Aldredge and his wife, Donna, Joyce Thompson and her husband, Billy, Gerald Aldredge and his wife, Faye, Sandra Eggart and her late husband, Ricky. Due to the current health crisis the family is having a private service. If you would like to make donations the family request donations be made to one of the following: Union Christian Church, 3595 Union Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30349 or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Rd., Newnan, GA 30265. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.



