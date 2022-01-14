ALDREDGE, Hugh C. "Buddy"



Hugh C. "Buddy" Aldredge, 93, died peacefully at Northside Hospital on January 9, 2022 after a very brief illness. He was born to James H. "Jim" Aldredge, Sr. and Sally Upchurch Aldredge in Atlanta on February 3, 1928. His father was a Fulton County Commissioner from 1947-1970.



He graduated from Boys High School in Atlanta and then attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He met his wife Jean Kimberly on the Freshmen Coordinate Campus He graduated with a BBA in 1949. UGA football was special to him. He had the same season tickets from 1955 until now and attended many out-of-town games every year. He never missed a GA vs FLA game for over 30 years. He endowed an athletic scholarship at UGA for a member of the kicking team.



After graduating from UGA he went to work for Mr. W. O Duval who was President of Atlanta Federal at the time. He learned the construction business and went on to build many residential homes and over 2,500 apartments. In 1967 he started developing independent hotels under the Squire Inn name. He owned and operated hotels independently along with franchises from Howard Johnson's, Sheraton and Days Inn.



Buddy was an avid golfer and enjoyed many great times with his friends from Atlanta Country Club. He wasn't very long off the tee but his short game was amazing. He could get it up and down from the locker room. Nobody could read a green or sink a long putt better. He was also an original member of Cherokee Town and Country Club and a member of Wildcat Cliffs Country Club in Highlands, NC for over 20 years.



He had been a member of Northside United Methodist Church since 1956 and was a member of the Northside Bible Class.



He was predeceased by two sons, Richard Wayne and Thomas Lee along with his brother James H. Aldredge, Jr and sister, Sara Cleveland. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean, son Mike (Christy), daughter Nancy Richardson (Charles), six grandchildren, Courtney Cody (Drew), Jordan Aldredge, Gavin Richardson (Maureen), Lane Aldredge and Kimberly Richardson and two great-grandchildren, Carter Cody and Alfred Richardson along with many other loving family members. His family was his greatest blessing.



Due to the current circumstances a private service will be held for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



