Alcott, Arthur

ALCOTT, III, Arthur David



Arthur David Alcott, III, 82, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023.



Dave was born on April 28, 1941, to Arthur David "Chauncey" and Judy Alcott in Asheville, North Carolina. He grew up in Sumter, SC, and graduated from Edmunds High School in 1959. Dave went on to study Engineering at Colorado School of Mines. He graduated in 1963 with a BS degree in Geological Engineering. One of his first jobs was building roads through the Colorado mountains.



In 1966, Dave met his first spouse, Molly Orr in St. Louis. They married in January 1967, and had twin daughters, Laura and Jenny in 1968. Meanwhile, he finished his master's degree in Geological Foundation Engineering at Rolla School of Mines.



The family moved to Tampa, FL, in 1970 for Dave to start his long career with Law Engineering/Law Environmental. The family relocated to St. Petersburg, where the twins grew up and graduated high school.



When the girls went to college, Dave relocated to Atlanta, GA, in 1987 and continued his career at Law focusing more on Environmental Engineering.



Dave married Paige Goss in May 2005. They lived in Kennesaw, GA, with Winston their fur baby. Dave and Paige enjoyed traveling around the world and collected many art pieces in remembrance of their special trips together.



In 2018, Dave retired and remained at Law as a consultant for several more years.



Dave is survived by his wife, Paige; daughters, Laura (Robert) Northway, Jenny (George) Argoe. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Grace, Georgia and Grant Northway and Amelia Argoe. Additionally, Dave is survived by his younger brothers, Jonathan (Linda) Alcott and Peter Alcott; step-daughter, Amanda Hebisen; and other close friends.



Dave had a passion for helping others all his life. He was very active in Global Habitat for Humanity in Georgia. He was a lead on many projects building houses for others in the United States and places around the world. Additionally, one of his favorite Christmas presents were animals from Heifer International. He has a farm full of animals for others too numerous to count.



Services will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Marietta, GA, on January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity International (habitat.org) or Heifer International (heifer.org) organizations Dave felt strongly about.



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