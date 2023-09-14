Albritton, Earlinda

ALBRITTON, Earlinda

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Earlinda Elder Albritton will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Dr. Damon P. Williams, Senior Pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony starting at 11:00 AM (Private Ceremony for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorors Only). Family and friends are asked to assemble in chapel at 11:30 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.

Earlinda leaves a legacy of love and faith which will be cherished by her devoted husband, Brian Albritton Sr.; children, Brian Jr. (Tyler), Alanna (Jason); father, Charles; and an unnumbered amount of special nieces, nephews, godchildren, brothers, and sisters.

On Friday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




