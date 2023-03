ALBITZ (PRATER), Polly Sue



Polly Prater Albitz, age 60, passed away at her home on January 2, 2023. She lost her battle with liver cancer. She lived a life of adventures and was constantly in the great outdoors. She is survived by son, Matthew Albitz; and daughter, Mary Ellen Albitz. Her service is at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, on March 11, at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.