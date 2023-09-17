Alarcon, Georgia

ALARCON (BOYER), Georgia Ann



It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Georgia Ann (Boyer) Alarcon on August 1, 2023, at the age of 93. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alfredo Alarcon; three sons, Paul, John (Kelli), and Richard (Allison); and her cherished grandchildren, John Hudson, Richard Ferrell, Charlotte Anne, and Olivia Reaves.



Georgia, born on January 26, 1930, in Fifield, Wisconsin, was known for her strong spirit and sense of humor, nurtured while growing up on a farm.



Georgia left home at the young age of 16 to become a postulant of the Sisters of the Third Order St. Francis in Springfield, Illinois. She returned home to complete high school in order to pursue her dream of a nursing degree. Georgia moved to Chicago to enter St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in June, 1953.



During her early years as a nurse, she met a young doctor by the name of Alfredo Alarcon. They were married on January 24, 1955. Alfredo's medical training took them across the country, eventually settling in Atlanta with their young family.



Maintaining a home and raising three boys was her life's passion. She unselfishly gave everything she had in spirit and love to her family. As her boys grew older, she also discovered another passion, that of antique doll collecting. She was a master of not only collecting but also in the art of doll repair. She was a skilled artisan. As a charter member of the Peachtree Doll Collectors, she made long lasting friendships throughout the doll community.



In their final move, Georgia and Alfredo landed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2020. Coming full circle, Georgia spent her final years focused only on her family. At their home, Mary Queen of Angels, she found compassion and love in a wonderful, nurturing environment.



A Requiem Mass and Rite of Committal will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fifield, Wisconsin in 2024. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Dear mom, may you rest in peace.



