ALANIZ, Sean

It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Sean Alaniz, age 30, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, who passed away suddenly on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Sean was born in Fort Polk Louisiana and lived in Tucker Georgia for most of his life. He relocated to Nashville last year where he was working, making new friends and building his life. He will be missed by all who know him. Sean loved being around his family and friends. He had an adventurous spirit and a wonderful view of the world around him.

He is survived by his parents David and Debra Alaniz, brother Spencer, sister Sarah, his grandmother Sarah Allison, uncles and aunts Alan and Kristy Allision, Linda and Bill Wyatt, Grace Quiroz, Yolanda and Michael Coronado, Jesse Alaniz, Margaret Motomochi, cousins, and friends.

We know Sean is with his grandpa Issiac Allison, and grandparents Jesus and Dora Alaniz, and he is loved here on Earth and in Heaven.

We love and miss you, son.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2 at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Viewing 1:00-3:00, Memorial Service 3:00.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

