ALA, James



James L. Ala, 92, of Cumming, GA, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040. 770-887-2388. www.ingramfuneralhome.com.