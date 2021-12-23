Akins, Martha

AKINS (TOWNS), Martha



Martha Sue Towns Akins, 84, died December 20, 2021 at home in Atlanta, GA following strokes and dementia.



She was born January 31, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia to Elmer Leon Towns, Sr. and Erin Azalie McFadden Towns. She graduated from Evangelical Bible Institute (high school) in Savannah and from Columbia Bible College, Columbia, SC in 1958. She sang and travelled with the school's Ambassador Choir. Martha taught first grade at Pensacola Christian for 4 years and Panama City Christian for 1 year. She met Charles Akins, a Naval Aviation Cadet, in Pensacola and they were married in 1963. After moving to his duty station in San Diego he was assigned his third Western Pacific cruise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. Rather than remain in the States alone for 9 months she flew to the countries where his ship had port calls to meet him, as did some other Navy wives. Following release from the Navy, they settled in Atlanta where Charles had a 31 year career as a pilot with Delta Air Lines.



They raised two sons and a daughter and retired in Atlanta. They were longtime members of Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA where Martha taught the Hannah Circle ladies Bible class for 19 years. She also served on the Westminster Missions Committee. She was a member of the board of the Young Singers of Callanwolde where her children were singers. They enjoyed concerts of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, particularly the Chorus. They also enjoyed retreats to their cabin high in the Black Mountains of NC, and family reunions at Camp Westminster every Thanksgiving.



She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Charles Akins; children William Akins of Atlanta, Paul Akins (Karen) of Lilburn, and Susan Akins Terry (Lee) of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren Deborah, Richard, Edward, Azaleae and Francina of Lilburn; brothers Dr. Elmer L. Towns of Lynchburg, VA, and Richard C. Towns (Jackie) of Savannah, GA.



Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, Dec. 27th at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Rd., Atlanta 30324. Visitation is 7 to 9 PM, Sunday, Dec. 26th, at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur 30033. Interment at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Westminster Missions Fund or to the Gideons International.

