Akers, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AKERS, Kenneth Reed, PE

Kenneth Reed Akers, PE, age 84, of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Kenneth served his country honorably in the United States Army and was the Director of Engineering US Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division prior to his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, William Reed and Pearlie Oniece (Epps) Akers; brother, John William Akers; sister, Leta Marie Middlebrooks (Eugene). He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dianna (Varnese) Akers of Loganville, GA; children, Allison Sullivan (William) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Amy McAleer of Loganville, GA, and Anthony Akers (Jennifer) of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, James L. Blaylock, III (Amanda) of Castle Rock, CO, Sarah Sullivan of Highlands Ranch, CO, Emily Sullivan of Highlands Ranch, CO and Jackson McAleer of Loganville, GA; and numerous family and friends. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bagley College of Engineering, Mississippi State University, in memory of Kenneth R. Akers, PE. Memorials may be made through the Mississippi State University Foundation and designated for the (Bagley College of Engineering). Commitments may be made online at www.msufoundation.com or checks payable to the MSU Foundation Inc. may be mailed to PO Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home - Snellville

2246 Wisteria Drive

Snellville, GA

30078

https://www.stewartfh.com/

