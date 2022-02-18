AKERMAN, Ladeen



Ladeen Ostmann Akerman, affectionally known as Deanie, passed away in her home on February 9, 2022 at the age of 94, surrounded by her family.



Ladeen was a friend to many and a stand-in mother and grandmother to even more. She was loved as a wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Ladeen was born May 13, 1927, in St. Charles, Missouri. She graduated one of only three women in her law class at Washington University in 1951. She went on to practice law in St. Louis before marrying and moving to Atlanta with her husband, John Akerman.



Ladeen and her husband owned a Christian bookstore, "Sound Principle" in Smyrna, for 28 years where she made countless lifelong friends. She regularly shared her faith and love for Jesus with anyone she talked to.



Even still, her truly greatest accomplishment was the family she created. She never met a stranger and wrapped her arms around whomever needed a warm embrace. Those hugs will be what is missed most.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Akerman, her three daughters, Joan Akerman, Carol Friesen, Patricia Wilson, and their families, and her sister Loma Ostmann Coday and her family.



Ladeen's Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 at 3 PM at Grace Community Church, 770 Kennesaw Ave, Marietta.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Ladeen's favorite charities, Samaritan's Purse.



Visit Carmichael Funeral Home's website to share a tribute or memory with Ladeen's family.



