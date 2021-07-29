Ajax, Frederick

AJAX, Jr., Frederick W.



Frederick W. Ajax, Jr., 77, of Atlanta, passed away July 24, 2021 in Atlanta.



Fred was born in Atlanta to Anna Blake Morrison Ajax and Frederick W. Ajax on March 10, 1944. He graduated from Marist in Atlanta in 1962, earned a B.S degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, with honors, 1966, and received his J.D., with honors, from Emory University School of Law in 1969 where he served on its law review. He was as a trial attorney until his retirement from Burr & Forman, LLP in its Atlanta office. He was a member of the Atlanta, Federal and American bar associations, the State Bar of Georgia, the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association, the Lawyers Club of Atlanta and the Defense Research Institute.



He is survived by his wife, Susan Teale Couvillon Ajax; his daughters, Laura Elizabeth Ajax, Amenda Blake Ajax, and Joanna Louise Myron and her husband, Ted, their children; his grandchildren, Kayla Lynn Myron, and Andrew Wesley Ajax, and stepson Adam Douglas Couvillon.



Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 PM at Patterson's Oglethorpe Friday, July 30, 2021, with graveside service at 1 PM, Westview Cemetery.



