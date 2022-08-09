AIKEN, Louise McNeel



Louise McNeel Aiken passed away on August 5, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles at the age of 92.



Louise was the daughter of Louise Inman McNeel and Eugene Egbert McNeel of Marietta, GA and Sea Island, GA. She was the granddaughter of Louise and Frank M. Inman of Atlanta, GA and Ada and Morgan L. McNeel of Marietta, GA. She often spoke of her fond memories of many fun times with her grandparents in Atlanta and Marietta.



Louise was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta on June 24, 1930. During her early childhood, she lived in Atlanta, GA and Bronxville, NY before moving to Marietta where she spent most of her childhood. She attended schools in Marietta, graduating from Marietta High School in 1947. Upon graduating high school, she attended Gulf Park Junior College in Gulfport, MS and Mt. Vernon College in Washington, D.C. She then transferred to the University of Georgia, graduating with a degree in journalism in 1951. While at Georgia, Louise was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She was a lifelong UGA fan, spending many Saturday afternoons watching her beloved Bulldogs play football.



While visiting her parents following graduation, Louise met Isaac M. Aiken, Jr. She married Ike on February 14, 1953 and they were married for 57 years. Over the course of Ike's early career, they lived in Augusta, Savannah and St Simons Island, GA. In 1959, when Ike joined Trust Company of Georgia, they moved to Atlanta where they would live for many years. They returned to Savannah in 1971 where Ike concluded his career with Trust Company. Upon Ike's retirement in 1989, they moved to Sea Island, GA. In 2010, Louise and Ike moved to Marsh's Edge on St Simons Island. She was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church.



Louise was an avid tennis player for most of her life, playing competitively in Savannah and Sea Island. In approximately 1990, she started a tennis tournament of Sea Islanders and their guests which came to be called the Louise Aiken Cottagers Invitational (LACI). This tournament ran for ten years and was a cherished event for many tennis players in Georgia.



Louise also loved genealogy, which she pursued with great passion. She gathered reams of information about her family history as well as Ike's. She was a long serving member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, having been a member of the NSCDA for over sixty years.



Louise is predeceased by her husband, Isaac Means Aiken, Jr. ; and her son, Wyatt King Aiken. She is survived by her daughter, Louise Aiken Calhoun (Keith); and her grandchildren, Katie Terrell (Adam), Langley Calhoun, Reid Calhoun, Zach Calhoun and Leah Screen (Michael); and her great-grandchildren, Calhoun Terrell, Caroline Terrell, Hannah Terrell, Brayden Screen and Stella Screen.



Louise, known as Mimi to her grandchildren, was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her gift of storytelling and her love for her family.



Louise's daughter would like to thank the Marsh's Edge community for making such a positive difference in her mother's life during the past 12 years. Louise's daughter would also like to express her heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles for their kindness and support during this past year.



A private graveside service was held at the family burial plot at Christ Church, Frederica, St. Simons Island, GA on August 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

