AIKEN, Frazier



Frazier Mitchell Aiken, age 69, passed away March 6, 2022. He was born and raised in Atlanta and never ventured too far. He graduated from Dykes High School in 1971 and went to West Georgia University. At times he lived in Alpharetta, Smyrna and Decatur, but was never far from his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, Dorothy Aiken and Hobert Aiken, who meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife, Carol Dellios Aiken; his three brothers, Richard, Robert and Stewart; their wives, Danna, Cyndi and Pam; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and his dogs, Charlie and Molly. He was proud of his accomplishments as Technical Services Director at the Decatur and DeKalb Housing Authorities. Frazier was passionate about sailing, cars, the ocean, building construction and design, and animals – he cared for many dogs through the years. Memorials can be made to PAWS Atlanta, 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035.

