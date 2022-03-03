AHRENHOLD, Henry



Henry Ahrenhold III, known as "Captain" to his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, died peacefully at his home in Atlanta on February 27, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born October 13, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Elma Altonen and Henry Ahrenhold Jr. Henry was raised with his sister Joan on Long Island in Manhasset. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Henry was a First Lieutenant who served 3 years of active duty in the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War and a year on active Reserve in Okinawa. He received the Bronze Star, the Korean, UN, and National Defense Service Medals, and recently the Korean Service Medal from South Korea. Henry had a distinguished engineering career in the paper industry across NC, LA, and GA and retired from the corporate offices of Georgia Pacific. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.



Henry and his wife Marilyn (Lyn) were married for 68 years. Henry was a devoted caregiver to Lyn for several years before her death in 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandparent, always with a gracious smile. His hobby and love beyond his family was sailing. He raced sailboats at the Savannah Yacht Club and later became a licensed Coast Guard Captain, often helping move boats down the East Coast during his early retirement. He loved taking his family on sailing trips on his boat, Moon River. Henry sailed most of the East Coast and Gulf Coast of the USA, as well as Greece, Brazil and the Caribbean Islands. He also loved traveling by air or sea and visited many countries across six continents. Henry's later retirement years at Sunrise Independent Living were filled with dear dinner friends, bridge, reading, bird watching, and jigsaw puzzles. He rarely missed his daily mile long outdoor walk.



Henry is survived by three children Peggy (Kevin) Gallagher and Kent Ahrenhold of Atlanta, and Lindy (Lee) Kneipp of Chatham, LA; as well as eight beloved grandchildren Courtney (Josh) Toney of Rayville, LA; Christopher Sanchez of Oxford, MS; Hunter Ahrenhold of Atlanta; James Gallagher (Meghan) of Charlotte; Ashlyn McLin of Shelbyville, TN; Mary Grace Gallagher, Atlanta; Anderson Ahrenhold (Bronwyn) Atlanta; and Tripp Prestridge (Mary Kathryn) of Pineville, LA; and six adored great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Channing Toney of LA, Jacob and Jackson McLin of TN, and Maddie Claire and Addie Mae Prestridge of LA. His beloved daughter Wendy predeceased him.



Henry was a member of Mt. Bethel Methodist Church in Marietta. His body was donated to the Emory University Medical School; a private family service will be held at a later time in conjunction with the Medical School service. Memorials may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) in memory of Henry Ahrenhold III.

