AHLSTRAND, Margaret "Peggy" S. Weir



Margaret "Peggy" S. Weir Ahlstrand, artist, art educator, died on January 13, 2021. A native of Lancaster, South Carolina, she graduated from Women's College, University of North Carolina, Greensboro with a Fine Arts Degree. She pursued her career in Atlanta, working for several years as a Graphics Designer at Davison's (now Macy's) Department Store. With emerging interest in art education, she began post-graduate work to enter the teaching profession, and following certification became a dedicated educator, teaching art and art history in Atlanta's Public and Private schools for fifteen years. From 1958-60 she was employed by the Atlanta School System as the first Art Director of Channel 30 Educational TV, WABE, now PBA. Peggy was a member of Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Honorary Teacher's Sorority. Within this organization, she was co-organizer and administrator of the Katherine Comfort Art Scholarship, which awarded annually, over a period of fourteen years, 30 grants to college art students or art organizations within Georgia. She was a Charter Member and Board Member of the Piedmont Park Arts Festival, a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, active in the planning of arts events there and volunteer arts enrichment teacher within their Early Learning Center. She was organizer and for over twenty years a member of the Fourth Tuesday Book Club, a literary discussion group. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" D. Ahlstrand. Immediate survivors are her daughter, Mrs. Greta A. Coram, her husband, Rick D. Coram and his children, Nate and Heather Coram, all of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Adele McKee Music Fund of Trinity Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA, 30327 in memory of Margaret "Peggy" S. Weir Ahlstrand.



