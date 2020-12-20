AHLQUIST, Molly London



September 17, 1949-November 10 2020



On November 10th 2020 Molly London Ahlquist entered into the peace of the Lord after a long and hard struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Molly was born in Memphis, TN and grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. She attended St. Pete High School and earned her BA in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1971. She later completed her MA in Education from Georgia State University. Teaching was a calling that Molly answered with enthusiasm in every community that she lived, and the many students that she taught remember her fondly.



Molly enjoyed many summers in her youth as a camper and counselor at Camp Keystone, where she affectionately recalled swimming in the cool spring waters of central Florida. She was a talented singer and piano player, wonderful cook, and accomplished golfer. She could sew a custom Halloween costume for her children every year as long as it was a large round ball. Molly volunteered her time and talent at Holy trinity Parish as a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Alter Guild, and at the Women's Shelter. She taught school in both Dekalb County and the City of Decatur, and was a member of the Junior League of Dekalb County.



Molly is forever loved and remembered by her husband of 46 years, Ernie, and their children Emily (John), Richard (Helen) and four grandchildren, Molly, Ellie, Miles and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Prosser London, her father Ray Braly London and her brother Richard Prosser London.



The family extends sincere gratitude for the love and support given by our friends and community over the many years of her illness. We have been very fortunate to have the members of Holy Trinity, our neighbors in Glenwood Estates, and countless other friends and family to encourage and comfort us through this difficult journey.



A small service was held at Holy Trinity on November 19th. We look forward to announcing a Celebration of Molly's life at a date to be determined, when a larger group of friends and extended family can safely gather.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Molly can be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

