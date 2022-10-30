AGEL, Catherine B.



Catherine B. Agel passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022 at the age of 86. She was a kind, lovely lady and was loved by all who knew her.



"Cathy" was a dedicated and beloved member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church for almost 50 years. She served on the Shephard Staff, the vestry as Senior Warden, and worked in the church office weekly. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the church choir for 30 years.



Cathy was a talented seamstress, quilter, and needle-pointer. Her works include decades of beautiful clothing for clients, herself and family, quilts for each of her grandchildren, and her daughter's wedding dress. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's women's sewing group called "Sewing for Jesus" and contributed to multiple banners and quilts in the church, as well as the needle-point altar cushions.



Along with her late husband, Fred, she travelled the world; to places like China, Russia, India, Egypt, Spain, France, England, and Africa, to mention a few. Her favorite trip, however, was to New Guinea, where she was ushered into the village on the shoulders of the tribesmen.



She is survived by her children, Charles Moehrke (Carrie) and Melissa Chanin; stepchildren, Rick Agel, Lindy Day, John Agel, Laurie Amerson (Rick) and Chris Agel; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is mourned by a group of cradle-to-grave friends, The Girls, who have held on to their friendships for 70+ years: Kitty, Ann G., Ann C., Beth, Jane, June, Sandra, Dorothy (deceased) and Harriett (deceased).



A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 Lavista Rd., Atlanta, GA.

