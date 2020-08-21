AGBI, Joseph Eromosele "Joe" Joseph Eromosele "Joe" Agbi age 55 of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Private services entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Services will be Live Streamed via vimeo.com/murraybrothers Monday August 24, 2020 at 11AM.
Agbi, Joseph
AGBI, Joseph Eromosele "Joe" Joseph Eromosele "Joe" Agbi age 55 of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Private services entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Services will be Live Streamed via vimeo.com/murraybrothers Monday August 24, 2020 at 11AM.