AFFRONTI, Ethel Aileen



Ethel Aileen Affronti, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after complications from multiple strokes. Our family was able to be at her bedside as she took her last breath.



Aileen was born on July 6, 1928 and was one of eight children, the daughter of loving parents, Creola Bleaker Guffey Ledford, and Colon Alonzo Ledford, who was a school principal where she grew up in rural Brevard, Southport, and Harrisburg, North Carolina.



Aileen was able to graduate early from high school, but she decided to stay and graduate with her class as Valedictorian. She graduated from the Duke University School of Nursing in 1951 and eventually became Head Nurse of a Labor and Delivery Unit at Duke Hospital.



Aileen was a kind, gentle woman who absolutely adored children. For many years, she worked in the Washington, DC area at a pediatrician's office where she received countless hugs and drawings from the children she helped to treat.



Our Mom had a beautiful voice and sang in the Duke Choir and Nurses Choir. She would often sing to her young patients to comfort them. Aileen was the Captain of the Duke Women's Basketball Team in the early 1950's where she played point guard (our family is short).



She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Lewis F. Affronti, Sr. Aileen was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ester Maye Winget, Creola Rubye Mees, and Sibyle Rhea Davenport; and three brothers, Colon Alonzo Ledford, Jr., William Caldwell Ledford, and John Paul Ledford.



Aileen would say that her most important accomplishment was caring for her family, her four children, and seven grandchildren. Aileen is survived by her children: Dr. John Paul Affronti and wife Brenda; Dr. Lewis Francis Affronti, Jr. and wife Tricia; Dr. Mary Lou Affronti; Eileen Patricia Geslock and husband Mark; as well as her grandchildren Lewis Francis Affronti, III; Elizabeth Anne (Affronti) McCabe and husband Griffin, Melissa Joy Johnston, Charlie B(enjamin) Johnston, Mark Joseph Geslock, Jack Donald Geslock, Laura Nichole Geslock; and a brother, Robert Baruch Ledford.



A virtual visitation and celebration will be held online Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM eastern time. For information on how to participate in the virtual visitation use this link:



https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, New York, 14454; (585) 243-1100. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed online by using this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479



If you would like to attend the funeral service in-person, please RSVP to John Affronti at jpaffronti@outlook.com. There will be a brunch reception following the burial at the Yard of Ale Canal House located at 3226 Genesee Street, Piffard, New York, 14533; (585) 243-3380.



Flowers may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church for the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church in Geneseo or to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Joy fund, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504; (434) 846-5245.

