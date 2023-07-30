Adler, Philip

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

ADLER, Jr., Dr. Philip

Dr. Philip Adler, Jr., age 92, of Atlanta died July 24, 2023. Dr. Adler, a "jack of many trades," is revered for the positive impact he's had on thousands of people, organizations and institutions, both private and public, throughout his expansive and illustrious career. Dr. Adler is the holder of a B.S. in Business Organization from Ohio State, an M.B.A from the University of Miami, a Ph. D. from Ohio State, an Honorary Degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air War College.

His career highlights include 31 years of service to our country, eventually achieving the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, a 38 year tenure as a Distinguished Professor in Georgia Tech's College of Management, Clinical Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Emory School of Medicine, Safety Management and Organization Consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Management Consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank, Westinghouse and various police and fire agencies across Georgia, and Organization Adviser in the White House during President Jimmy Carter's administration.

Following "retirement," Dr. Phil hosted a popular talk radio show, broadcasted weekly across the globe. Dad's passion for serving is his legacy. He was a great father, teacher, coach, and supporter, equipping everyone he touched with both career and life tools. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Adler, his sons and daughters in law, Scott Philip and Holly Adler of Milton GA; Todd Louis Adler of Alpharetta GA; Bradley Thomas and Holly Adler of Marietta GA; and grandchildren, Danielle Nicole Adler, Courtney Grace Adler, Carson Philip Adler, Cameron Potter Adler, Reece Ann Adler, and Ryan Elizabeth Adler. While his passing is a deep loss to the many he touched with his gifts, we are comforted that he will rejoin Donna Adler, the matriarch of the Adler family, in the next life.

A Memorial Service for Dr. Adler will be held Saturday, August 5, 10:00 AM, at the Ferst Center for Arts located on the campus of Georgia Tech. In lieu of flowers, Dad most graciously requests donations to a cause he is most passionate about, the Humane Society of Forsyth County (www.forsythpets.org) or the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
2h ago
Butgereit, Ivan
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top