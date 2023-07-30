Adler, Philip

ADLER, Jr., Dr. Philip



Dr. Philip Adler, Jr., age 92, of Atlanta died July 24, 2023. Dr. Adler, a "jack of many trades," is revered for the positive impact he's had on thousands of people, organizations and institutions, both private and public, throughout his expansive and illustrious career. Dr. Adler is the holder of a B.S. in Business Organization from Ohio State, an M.B.A from the University of Miami, a Ph. D. from Ohio State, an Honorary Degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air War College.



His career highlights include 31 years of service to our country, eventually achieving the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, a 38 year tenure as a Distinguished Professor in Georgia Tech's College of Management, Clinical Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Emory School of Medicine, Safety Management and Organization Consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Management Consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank, Westinghouse and various police and fire agencies across Georgia, and Organization Adviser in the White House during President Jimmy Carter's administration.



Following "retirement," Dr. Phil hosted a popular talk radio show, broadcasted weekly across the globe. Dad's passion for serving is his legacy. He was a great father, teacher, coach, and supporter, equipping everyone he touched with both career and life tools. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Adler, his sons and daughters in law, Scott Philip and Holly Adler of Milton GA; Todd Louis Adler of Alpharetta GA; Bradley Thomas and Holly Adler of Marietta GA; and grandchildren, Danielle Nicole Adler, Courtney Grace Adler, Carson Philip Adler, Cameron Potter Adler, Reece Ann Adler, and Ryan Elizabeth Adler. While his passing is a deep loss to the many he touched with his gifts, we are comforted that he will rejoin Donna Adler, the matriarch of the Adler family, in the next life.



A Memorial Service for Dr. Adler will be held Saturday, August 5, 10:00 AM, at the Ferst Center for Arts located on the campus of Georgia Tech. In lieu of flowers, Dad most graciously requests donations to a cause he is most passionate about, the Humane Society of Forsyth County (www.forsythpets.org) or the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.





