ADLER, James D.



01/12/1933-12/27/2022



James "Jim" Adler passed away peacefully in his Dunwoody home on December 27, 2022. He was 89 years old, just two weeks shy of his 90th birthday.



Jim was born in and grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. While working for the Railroad, Jim met and married Myrna, the love of his life. Soon after marriage, Jim, then working for Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co, accepted a position with the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and he moved the family south. He retired after a long and remarkable career as a labor leader with CWA.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Evelyn Adler; his sister, Patricia Trapp; and his eldest son, Gary L. Adler Sr.



Survivors include his darling wife of over 65 years, Myrna. Together, they raised five children who were the accomplishment of which he and Myrna were most proud. There was no father more supportive than Jim. Surviving children are, Kevin Adler (Doris), Lea Wulff, Kathy Thacker (Norm), Mike Adler (Karin) and daughter-in-law, Rosemary Adler. Jim was adored and fondly known as "Papa" by his ten grandchildren: Gary Adler Jr., Amanda McCombie, Reed Adler, Emily Moore, Justin Wulff, Alexandria Brannon, Ben Adler, Madison Watson, Emma Wulff and Krista Adler. "Papa" also had four great-grandchildren, Aubree McCombie, Braydon Bell, Maci McCombie, and Gary Adler III.



While we mourn Jim's passing, we remember our dear friend, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, labor leader and so much more. Jim had a one-of-a-kind personality; his very dry and quick wit would light up a gathering and his and Myrna's generous and kind spirit welcomed everyone into their home. Nothing meant more to Jim than family. He will also be fondly remembered as the most loyal of friends, a life-long Democrat, and a patriotic Veteran.



Through his illness, Jim kept an amazing attitude and the family attributes much of this to Brandon McNab, (Jim referred to him as "Big Guy") Brandon was a caretaker that immediately became part of the Adler Family. Brandon's gentle nature and fun-loving sense of humor matched perfectly with Jim's cleverness and somewhat sarcastic sense of humor. The family could not be more grateful.



For nearly 45 years, my Father was an avid reader of the AJC. As soon as he and Mom returned from Sunday Mass, Dad read the paper from cover to cover; on Sunday, he always started with the sports section. He would next search for any political news; even before it was cool, Big Jim was always current on the political front. He would spend hours literally reading every column in the paper, he prioritized being knowledgeable of items that impact our lives. Yes, Dad even read the obituaries and often smiled and said, "it's a good day, I didn't find my obituary". I am certain he is in heaven, with a cup of coffee and a big old AJC in his lap, smiling down upon us.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 22, at 1:00 PM ET, at Honey Creek Woodlands Burial Ground and following the service, the family will host an informal luncheon at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit; both are located in Conyers, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family asks that donations be directed to Grady Marcus Trauma Center or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

