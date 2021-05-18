ADERHOLD, Thomas



Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Thomas Carroll Aderhold, age 90, of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, who passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mr. Aderhold was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 8, 1930, spent his teenage years in St. Simon's Island and graduated from high school from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, in 1948.



Mr. Aderhold was the son of the late Jones Harber Aderhold Sr., and Frances Holder Aderhold. He was the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Nathaniel Holder of Jefferson, Georgia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Hymer Aderhold of Commerce, Georgia.



After attending Georgia Tech and serving in the US Marine Corps, Tom spent the bulk of his career as a mechanical engineer in the textile industry for Cluett-Peabody and Westpoint Pepperell. In that capacity he was able to travel the world and enjoy a satisfying career filled with interesting people and challenges.



Tom was an avid outdoor enthusiast and served as both a member and several-time president of the Atlanta Track Club and the Appalachian Trail Club. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Carroll Aderhold, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Houlton, his daughter, Kathleen Aderhold Coolidge, and son-in-law, The Honorable Herrmann Coolidge of Savannah, Georgia; Susan's daughter and their son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. David (Amanda) Saltin of Smyrna, Georgia; his granddaughter, Ariel Saltin of Charleston, South Carolina; also his nephews, Steven Jones (Georgia) Aderhold, Andrew Hardy Aderhold and niece, Marian Hardy Aderhold, as well as cousins and special lifelong friends.



A memorial gathering will be held on a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: The Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org/home/ways-to-give tribute donation; or to the Sautee Nacoochee Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 174, Sautee, GA 30571.



Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.



