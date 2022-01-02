ADDISON, James Edward



June 29, 1928 -



December 26, 2021



Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio to Ben B. Addison and Geraldine Longnecker Addison. He attended grade school in Harrison, Indiana and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, then a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the same institution in 1955. After moving to Atlanta, he worked for the FAA from 1956 until 1985, then with MSE Engineering which became Croy Engineering from 1985 until 1995. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Laura, the mother of his four children; and his daughter Nancy. He is survived by his wife Betty Addison and his three sons; Chris (Martha) of Jasper, Georgia; Steve (Nina) of Atlanta; Michael (Joanna) of John's Creek, Georgia; and four granddaughters. Jim was a longtime member of Druid Hills United Methodist Church and recently of Neighborhood United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2021 at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur, Georgia.

