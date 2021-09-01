ADDISON, James



On Sunday, August 29, 2021, James Larry Addison, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at age 82.



Larry was born August 3, 1939, in Atlanta, Georgia to Charles Ralph and Willie T Addison. He was a state level wrestler for North Fulton HS. After graduating in 1958 he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserve where he served with future US Senator Sam Nunn and comedian Waylon Flowers. On May 6, 1961, he married Rosemary Lee Thomas. They raised two sons, Scott and Chris.



He began by selling men's clothing at Belk Gallant while still in high school, then at Rich's, Hirsch's, and Milton's Clothing Cupboard. He worked with Mickey Mantle to open several men's shops. In 1971 Larry was hired by Swift Textiles, Inc. to work out of their Atlanta office. Within a year he was transferred to New York City to manage that office. In 1985 Larry was transferred to Swift's home office in Columbus, Georgia where he remained until 1992. After leaving Swift Larry continued to market textiles worldwide until his passing.



Larry was loved by many and never seemed to meet a stranger, always warm, thoughtful and kind. Larry especially enjoyed the years he coached his sons and their athletic teams. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved nothing better than a good joke to pass along. Larry also loved to travel and play golf.



Larry was preceded in death by this father, Ralph; his mother, Willie; brothers Gene, Rusty, Bobby and Ricky. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary; his sons, Scott and Chris (Melinda); granddaughters, Nikki (Jeff), Krissy, Katie; great-grandsons, Luke and Thomas and great-granddaughter, Ellie; brother, Mike (Jane) and sister, Rhonda (Ronnie); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At Larry's request, there will be no funeral service. Larry wanted a Celebration of Life party instead, which will be planned for a later time. Larry's life was full. He loved and was deeply loved and appreciated. He did indeed slide into home. Those wishing to donate in his honor should be make their donation to their favorite charity.

