ADDISON, Ann



ADDISON, Ann Dendy – 76, passed away at Northside Hospital on April 14, 2022 surrounded by her family on a day that she declared was "the very best day". Ann was born on October 31, 1945 in Anderson, SC. The second child of Champ Clark and Helen Walker (Robertson) Dendy, Ann was raised in Hartwell, GA, where she graduated from Hart County High School in 1963. In 1966, Ann graduated from The University of Georgia. As a Bulldog, Ann was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, serving as RUSH Chairman; a member of the UGA Debate Team, in which she lettered; and a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honorary Society. In the summer of 1966, Ann attended The University of Dijon in France, a UGA-sponsored study abroad program. On June 17, 1967, Ann married her childhood sweetheart, John Robert Addison (Bobby), and they moved to Atlanta, where they lived for the duration of their marriage in both Decatur and Dunwoody. Ann and Bobby shared more than 54 years together. Their marriage was full of faith, family, friends and many social and service activities.



Ann began her career in Education by teaching French for four years at Spring Street Elementary School and Samuel Inman Elementary in Atlanta. While working, Ann earned her Master's (in 1970) and Specialist (in 1974) graduate degrees in Counseling from the former West Georgia College. Ann worked as a guidance counselor for the duration of her career, including 2 years at JP Carr, Jr. High School in Conyers, GA, where she was named Rockdale County's "Outstanding Young Educator", 23 years at Lakeside High School and two years at Salem Middle School in Conyers. Ann retired in 1998 after 31 years working as an Educator and Counselor to many beloved students, whose lives she touched with tender guidance and sound advice.



Ann was a lifelong Presbyterian, most recently a member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian. At her local church, Ann served as Elder, was Volunteer Coordinator for Family Promise Program for the Homeless, and had chaired Vacation Bible School. Together with Bob, Ann delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Ann was an avid gardener, becoming a DeKalb Master Gardener and earning her Lifetime Master Gardener Certificate in 2010. In order to obtain this Certificate, Ann contributed her gardening talents to the Donaldson Bannister Farmhouse garden project, wrote and presented many slide shows on curb appeal, and did various other gardening presentations for local garden clubs and other organizations. She was a Docent at Atlanta Botanical Garden for ten years, two of which she chaired the Docent group there. She was awarded the "Root of the Garden" Award from ABG for the number of hours she spent there as a volunteer, and for her work as Chair of Country Christmas. In addition, Ann served at The Southeastern Flower Show, where she was Bookstore Chair for three years and Awards Co-Chair for one. Ann had such a "green thumb" that her own personal yard in Dunwoody, with its various sub-gardens, was on the 2002 Dream Gardens of Dunwoody Tour.



Ann was an incredible cook and crafter. She also played ALTA Tennis and loved to play both the piano and the ukulele. She was a member of "Southeast Ukers" and took frequent lessons. Ann also belonged to a number of social bridge groups and earned the level of Bronze Life Master in Duplicate Bridge which she very much enjoyed playing with her husband. One of her favorite activities for the last 32 years was the time she and Bob spent each summer at beautiful Lake Hartwell with her dearest high school friends, Beth Brown, Alexa Carpenter Moscardelli and Janie O'Neal Rodgers, and their families, where "The Colleens" singing group would reunite and sing "Oh, You Beautiful Doll" among many other songs. More than anything else on this earth, Ann loved and cherished her family, most especially her four granddaughters.



Ann is survived by her husband, Bob, and their two daughters, Jennifer Karl (Chad) of Tennessee, and Mary Helen Lutz (Jay) of Atlanta; along with her precious granddaughters, Martha Claire Karl, of Augusta, Gretchen Caroline Karl, Addison Colleen Lutz and Tinsley Elizabeth Lutz. Ann also always expressed her love and affection for her sons-in-law. Ann was predeceased by her parents, and both of her siblings; brother, James Robert "Bob" Dendy (2009) and sister, Mary Melinda Dendy Graves (2014); and a nephew, James Robert "Bobby" Dendy, Jr. (2006). Along with her immediate family, Ann leaves to cherish her memory, nieces Sharon Walston, Angela Crane and Christy Cooper, and many other beloved relatives, friends and neighbors whom she adored.



Ann's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mt. Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with a reception afterward. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her memory to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325 or to your favorite charity. The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Northside Hospital, especially ICU nurses, Barbara and Holly, for the gentle and loving way they tended to our wife and mother on her last day.



