Adcock, James

James Weldon Adcock, 87, of Sandy Springs, passed away on January 28, 2021. He was born in Canyon, Texas on February 19, 1933 to Robert Alvin and Josie Mae Adcock. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn. James "Jim" is survived by sons Alan (Diane) of Woodstock and Dave (Alexis) of Atlanta. He is also survived by three grandsons, Travis, Emerson and Eliot Adcock and extended family. James and Lynn moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1973. James was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church for 48 years.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to RUMC Foundation, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075.


