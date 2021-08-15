Adamson, Eileen

ajc logo
Eileen Adamson passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, at age 91. She was born to William and Anna (Moran) Meehan on December 3, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, the middle of their three children.

A loving mother and devoted friend, Eileen is survived by her five children, Eileen Cohen (Tom), Anne Adamson, Jeanne Adamson (John Iodice), Tom Adamson (Michaleen), and Maureen Winkler (James); her sister, Sister Anne Meehan; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tom Adamson, and her brother, Bill Meehan.

For memorial service details and to share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit asturner.com.

