ADAMS, William T.



Mr. William T. Adams of Atlanta, passed September 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 11 AM, at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 1540 Pryor Rd., SW, Rev. Shawn Drains, pastor, officiating, Bishop Preston Williams, Eulogist. Interment, South-View Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM, Public viewing will be on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at our chapel from 1 to 6 PM. Family and friends are requested to assemble at church at 10:30 AM.



Mr. William T. Adams, affectionately known as "WT" was born in Atlanta and reared in the Pittsburg section of Atlanta. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School before entering Morris Brown College. His college education was interrupted when he joined the US Airforce in the early '50s. In 1955, he returned to Morris Brown College graduating in 1958. He also received a Master of Arts degree from Atlanta University (Clark Atlanta University).



W.T. was an elementary school teacher for 26 years, in the Dekalb County School System, having been elected "Teacher of the Year" on two occasions. Alumnus Adams was a charter member of the now-defunct Organization of Dekalb Educators and served as President of the Georgia Teachers and Education Association (GTEA).



Mr. Adams was a life member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church as well as an active member of the Eta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. As an Omega, he served Basileus of the local chapter for two years and in 1985 was Chapter and District 'Man of the Year'.



Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com



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