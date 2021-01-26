ADAMS, Thomas G.



Thomas G. Adams 86, of Alpharetta, GA passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021. Thomas was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family, friends and living life to the fullest. He was an avid sportsman on and off the field. Tom loved to stay active. He was a veteran and patriot who loved his country. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Marion, father Joseph, brother Rich and two infant sons. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen, daughter Kathy Paris (Michael), son Tom, daughter Michelle Clarke (Jeffrey), granddaughters Ashley and Stephanie Clarke and grandson Jake Paris. The family will hold a private funeral mass at St. Thomas Aquinas and burial at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Thomas G. Adams. Arrangements are being handled by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Rowell, GA.






