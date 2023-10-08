Obituaries

Adams, Sylvia

Oct 8, 2023

ADAMS (FLOWERS), Sylvia Leona

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sylvia Flowers Adams on September 2, 2023, at the age of 87.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Ashley and Zelma Flowers; her husband, Rex E. Adams; and her sister, Mable Born. She will be fondly remembered by her children, Rex A. Adams (April), Rebecca Adams Johnson (Gabe), and June Adams Barron (Scott); as well as her grandchildren, Cole Barron, Finn Johnson, Hayley Adams, and Reese Johnson. She also leaves behind her sisters, Chiquita Haddad and Zelma Stover; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Born on July 12, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, Sylvia spent her formative years in Grant Park and attended Smith High School. In February 1968, she married Rex E. Adams and together they raised three children. Sylvia was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will take place on October 21, 2023, at Bascomb United Methodist Church, 2295 Bascomb Carmel Road, Woodstock, GA 30189. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a service at 12:00 PM, with a reception immediately afterward.

