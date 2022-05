ADAMS, Romaigne



Romaigne Thomas Adams of Decatur, age 96, passed away on Friday April 22, 2022.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, 11 AM at Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030. Memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Presbyterian Children's Ministry at that address.



www.romaigne.com.