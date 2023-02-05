Adams, Robert

ADAMS, Jr., Robert "Bob" D. Adams



Mr. Robert D. "Bob" Adams, Jr., age 87, passed away January 10, 2023, in Matthews, North Carolina. He was born January 13, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1952 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1956.



After graduating from GA Tech, he served in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Ord in Monterey Bay, CA. While stationed there he met the love of his life, Aileen, in Sunday school. They wed in San Diego in 1958, after dating for a brief time, and were happily married for 64 years.



Once his military service ended, he began his professional career and was gradually transferred east, before settling in Charlotte, NC, where he and Aileen started a family and had three children, Carol, David and Emily.



Bob was a strong believer in God all his life and was passionate about studying His teachings and spreading His word. As a young man, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was an active student athlete. Throughout adulthood, he was an avid fan of GA Tech football, the Atlanta Braves and the Carolina Panthers. His beloved spaniel, Maggy, was a constant companion for many years.



Bob will be remembered as a devoted Christian, loving husband and father, loyal friend, active community volunteer and he will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Charlotte Rescue Mission https://charlotterescuemission.org/donate/ or to the Samaritan's Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

