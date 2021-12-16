ADAMS, Robert W.



Robert W. "Bob" Adams, 88, of Dacula, GA, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 AM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10 – 11 AM at the funeral home. Visit hamiltonmillchapel.com for more information. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Bob at hamiltonmillchapel.com

