Adams, Randolph

ADAMS, Sr., Randolph



Celebration of Life for Mr. Randolph Adams, Sr., will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, 11 AM, in our chapel. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA, 30294. Visitation Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2 PM-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

