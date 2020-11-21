ADAMS, Margaret Louise
Margaret Louise Adams, age 79, of Kennesaw, GA passed away November 16, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM, on Friday, November 27, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com