ADAMS, Lucile O.



Lucile O. Adams, 88, of Smyrna/Mableton, GA (and formerly, Alexandria, VA and Newport News, VA) passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born of the late Lucile Tilghman Overton and Nelson Chilcoat Overton, of Huntington Heights, Newport News, VA.



After graduating Newport News High School, she attended Saint Mary's School in Raleigh, NC, for two years, then attended and graduated from Mary Baldwin University (Staunton, VA) in 1955, serving as the Sr Class Secretary and graduating with a BA in History. She married US Army Lt. Robert L. Adams, shortly thereafter. They were married for 60 years when LTC (RET) Adams died in 2015. In the interim, they were stationed twice in Europe (where they travelled extensively), stationed in OK, MD, AL, and in at least 5 different locations in Lucile's beloved Virginia including the Virginian Peninsula, where she was born. Lucile served in many Military Spouse organizations, frequently heading them up, giving comfort and support to military families over the years. She and Bob retired from the Army in Alexandria, VA, where they were heavily involved in Aldersgate United Methodist Church, he working at George Washington University and she working part-time as manager of a Zayre Fabric Department, then in the State Department's Overseas Briefing Center. She held many leadership positions in the Auxiliary of the American Legion in Alexandria. Sewing, Singing and Serving were three things she enjoyed doing her whole life.



They moved to Smyrna, GA in 1997, to be near their only son and only two grandchildren, who survive Lucile: Lawrence D. Adams (Ellen); Capt USAF David C. Adams, and Margaret C. Adams. Lucy and Bob took care of David and Maggie while Larry and Ellen were at work and established a rich relationship with them over the years. All were involved in Smyrna First United Methodist Church (SFUMC) worship and organizations. One of her finest achievements was heading up the Needlework Guild of SFUMC, which after about 10 years, resulted in beautiful needlepoint kneelers sewn by numerous members and which should be in use for years to come. The one she worked on was the Ship, which symbolizes the church sailing through all perils unharmed.



She deeply loved her family and friends, even more than being a Virginian. She is now eternally healed and in the House (the word we loved to hear her say) of God. Memorial donations may be made by family and her many friends to Smyrna FUMC, Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org), The American Legion, Post 160-Smyrna, GA, or any charity of your choosing.



There will be a visitation with the surviving family on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, following a memorial service (Celebration of Life) at 1 pm. There will be an interment taking place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, quite possibly months from now. For more details, please visit www.carmichaelcares.com and look for her name.



