ADAMS, Jerry Lamar



Jerry Lamar Adams, age 85, of Milner, Georgia passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Jerry was a native of Canton Georgia. He was a member of the Douglasville Masonic Lodge. Jerry worked for the AJC for over 30 years as a Truck Driver and later as Transportation Manager. When he was younger he loved to hunt and fish.



Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Everett Adams and Louise Moore, and his sister Diane Jones. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois Eveline Carden Adams; son Daryl Lamar (Misty) Adams of Oakwood; daughter, Donna (Ron) Gregory of Bethlehem; three grandchildren: Allen (Robin) Sealock, Robert Gregory, and Molly Gregory; seven great-grandchildren: Jakob, Gabe, and Lydia Sealock, and Jack, Jade, Delana, and Marie Gregory.



At the request of the family, no services will be held.



