ADAMS, James "Leland"



James "Leland" Adams, age 81 of Jackson, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 18, 2022. Leland was a Graduate of Forest Park High School c/o 1958, an Army Veteran, and Retired from Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #85 having 63 years of service. He was a member of Philippi Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Leland was a lifetime outdoorsman starting at an early age loving to scuba dive, fish, hunt and play golf. He was preceded in death by his parents - Duell Lee and France Morrow Adams of Forest Park, GA, sister and brother-in-Law Barbara and Barry Gilbert of Jonesboro, and brother Donald Adams of Hampton, GA. Leland is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 59 years, C. Jolane Musselwhite Adams; daughter- Kim & Sheri Adams of Jackson, GA; son- Brian & Tracy Adams of Yatesville, GA; Six grandchildren- Justin (Ashley) Maddox, Joshua Adams, Carlyn (Brandon) Powers, Derek Adams, Hallie (Joshua) Truluck, & Piper Adams. Five great-grandchildren- Emme, Audrey, Cullen, Barron & Sophia, an aunt- Katherine Adams Justus of Fayetteville; several cousins, nieces & nephews. Leland will be cremated, and no memorial services are planned at this time.



