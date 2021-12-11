Adams, Irene

ADAMS (RUSSELL), Irene



Mrs. Irene Russell Adams, age 87 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Father James Stutler officiating. Mrs. Adams was born in Atlanta having grown up in the Riverside neighborhood and graduated from West Fulton High School where she was very active as a Majorette, member of the Student Council, Beta Club, and Business Manager of the yearbook. Before her retirement, Mrs. Adams was an Account Executive at the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau for 15 years, before that she served as Secretary at Adams Explosives and Hardware and for 10 years at the firm of Penick and Ford. Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband Bill Adams of Douglasville and her siblings Frances P. Cole of Hiram, Margaret R. Baker of Douglasville, and Herbert D. Russell of Marietta. She is survived by her daughter K. Lee Adams of Marietta, her grandchildren, Adam C. Geller, Ruth E. Geller, and Emma K. M. Adams – Geller, and many beloved nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 1-4 PM Saturday before the Service at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna.



