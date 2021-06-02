Adams, Hugh

ADAMS, Jr., Hugh Gilbert



Age 89, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mr. Adams was the son of Estelle and Hugh Gilbert Adams, Sr. of Smyrna. Mr. Adams graduated from Fitzhugh Lee School 1947 and Georgia State University 1958. He was a member of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church and a member of the Pearce Matthews Sunday School class. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Nelms Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and Yaarab Shriners. Surviving are: daughter, Sarah Adams of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Amanda and Steven Negley of Chattanooga, TN; Timothy and Cortney Voccio of Georgetown, TN; Sydney Kent of Athens, TN; great grandchildren, Liam Negley, Corinne Voccio and Amari Voccio. The family wishes to thank his longtime caregiver and treasured family friend Amie Nyung. The family also wants to thank Ellen Sweatt for handling of his personal, medical and financial affairs. Mr. Adams and Mrs. Sweatt had been friends for 56 years. Hugh's entire career was as a Certified Public Accountant. He joined the firm of W. W. Stribling Company during the 1950s and became a Partner in the firm. Stribling merged with Peat Marwick Mitchell (now KPMG) in 1965 and Hugh was a manager there until he formed his own firm during 1971. This firm was later named Adams, Howard, & Banks, PC. Hugh retired in 2006. during this time, Hugh was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, The Georgia Society of CPAs and served as president of the North Atlanta Chapter GSCPAs. He was a founding member of the Atlanta Country Club. Many friends described Hugh as a gentle man who was a gentleman. He made the world a better place and he will be missed.The family to have a private graveside service. Contributions in his honor may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084.

