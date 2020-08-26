ADAMS, Flora Elizabeth Flora Elizabeth Adams, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away July 2, 2020. She was 96 years old. Elizabeth was born on July 11, 1923 in Ensley, Alabama, the eldest child of the late Walter Scott Jackson and Annie Maud Looney. She graduated from Ensley High School and attended the University of Alabama. While at the University, she held the position of Secretary in the Independent Society. Other clubs Elizabeth was a member included: the USO Liberty Belles - Junior Hostess Corps.; the American Association of University Women; the University of Alabama Pep Squad, and the American National Red Cross. In 1946, she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. During her time at the University, she met and later married, Lewie Henry Adams, Jr. (L.H.) of Columbia, Alabama. The newlyweds later moved to Abbeville, Alabama, where she secured a position student teaching and L.H. had a law practice with his cousin. In 1951, her husband was recalled to active duty in the Judge Advocate General's Corps and the two moved to Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A year later, the military took the two to Salzburg, Austria, where they were stationed for several years. It was there that they adopted their daughter, Linda Jane. They returned to Birmingham in 1954. In 1962, they had a second daughter, Pamela. A few years later, in 1965, L.H.'s company moved them to Atlanta, Georgia, where she has resided ever since. Later in Elizabeth's life, she was a member of the Canyata Garden Club of Dunwoody, the Red Hat Society and St. James United Methodist Women's group. Surviving relatives include: Brother, Walter Scott Jackson, Jr. of East Hampton, New York; two daughters, Linda Adams-Wellin and husband David, Atlanta, Georgia; and, Pamela Elizabeth Adams Ehrhardt, Atlanta, Georgia; three granddaughters: Erika Jane Plante, Atlanta, Georgia, Samantha Grace Ehrhardt, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jaclyn Camille Ehrhardt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. No funeral services will be held at this time due to current situations. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Flora Elizabeth Adams' name.

