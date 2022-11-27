ADAMS, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Adams, 91, of Franklin, NC, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Elizabeth was born to the late James and Jacqueline Durham Norwood in Birmingham, AL. She was of the protestant faith and was baptized into the Methodist church. She was a master gardener, HOA Treasurer for Heritage Hills for several years, and a lifetime lover of Frank Sinatra.



She is survived by her sons, William L. Adams, David Adams (Savita); daughters, Kim Merritt (Scott), Karyn Adams, Jenni Adams Brannen (Bill); four grandchildren, Rebecca Leigh Merritt (Mikaela Dworken), Andrew Scott Brannen, Adam Russell Brannen, Ian Edward Adams and two great-grandchildren, Carter Scott and Catherine Anna Dworken. Elizabeth is also survived by her significant other, Victor Forbes; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, 10 AM-11 AM. Rev. Minor Gorge will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.



Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

