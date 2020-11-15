ADAMS, Eddie P.



Celebration of Life Services of Mr. Eddie P. Adams, will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 11 AM, at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Pastor Vincent Jones, of Wheat Street Baptist Church, Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 3 PM until 5 PM, at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memories, his niece, Michelle Bailey, goddaughter, Sylvia (Jeffrey) Boylston. He is also survived by an extended family, Roosevelt and Edith Taylor, Parada (Sammy) Wilson, Cecelya Taylor, Sherria Powell, Gena Taylor, Sherri White, Nicole J. Rocquemore, Sapphira (Owen) Murray, H. Andrew Battle, Margaret Jacobs, Charlene Hall, Margaret Gardner, Tamara Stewart, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 AM. LIVE STREAM of Services available at http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



