Adams, Dolores

ADAMS (MCKISSIC), Dolores



Funeral service for Dolores McKissic Adams, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be at 12:00 EST noon, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 200 Joseph E Lowery Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 with interment in Lincoln Cemetery (2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314), Reverend Eric Hurst will officiate.



Mrs. Adams, who passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home in Atlanta, GA, was born October 14, 1935, in Houston County, Alabama.



Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. (Facial covering is required).



Mrs. Adams will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.



She leaves to cherish her memories: devoted husband of 61 years, James R. Adams of Atlanta, GA; two children, one daughter, Clarissa Adams Fletcher of Atlanta, GA and one son, James Henry (A. Nicole) Adams of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Rev. Harold (Mary Catherine) McKissic, Sr. of Dothan, AL; one sister, Teresa McKissic Smith of Dothan, AL; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Bell of Tallahassee, FL; one brother-in-law, Samuel L. Adams of Kapolei, HI; three grandchildren, Nicole Fletcher, Evan Adams and Parker Adams all of Atlanta, GA; three devoted cousins, Aldean Hastings, Clemateen Popwell and Kim Popwell Crumbley all of Atlanta, GA; special friend, Elizabeth Johnson of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions would be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association - https://www.apdaparkinson.org/



